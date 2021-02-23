USS Somerset transits Strait of Hormuz

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210223-M-JX780-1021 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Eberhart assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), scans for surface contacts during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Feb. 23. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    CENTCOM
    15th MEU
    NAVCENT
    Strait of Hormuz
    USS Somerset
    MKIARG15MEU

