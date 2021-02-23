210223-M-JX780-1021 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Eberhart assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), scans for surface contacts during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Feb. 23. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6530890 VIRIN: 210223-M-JX780-1021 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 10 MB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Somerset transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.