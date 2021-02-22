USS Princeton Conducts General Quarters Drill

210222-N-OW019-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2020) Fireman Zacherie Smith, from Birmingham, Ala., monitors a fireplug while acting as the plug-man during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton, a part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US