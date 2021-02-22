210222-N-OW019-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2020) Fireman Zacherie Smith, from Birmingham, Ala., monitors a fireplug while acting as the plug-man during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton, a part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 11:08
|Photo ID:
|6530835
|VIRIN:
|210222-N-OW019-0001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|977.85 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Princeton Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT