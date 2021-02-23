405th AFSB's LOGCAP-Africa briefs AFRICOM commander during visit to Ghana

On a recent visit to Cooperative Security Location Accra in Ghana, Africa, U.S. Africa Command Commander Gen. Stephen J. Townsend received a CSL introduction and capabilities overview from James Wilkerson, a strategic planner and operations contactor with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Logistics Civil Augmentation Program-Africa, and Mark Rooney, a performance contractor with the 405th AFSB's LOGCAP-Africa. The briefing and the site's historical usage data provided accurate information to the AFRICOM commander, highlighting CSL Accra's capability to provide logistical sustainment and contingency access to operational response forces in support of AFRICOM and its regional partners.



The infrastructure of a typical CSL requires little to no permanent U.S. military presence and is used for security cooperation activities and a range of other missions, able to support an increased force presence during contingencies of limited duration. The 405th AFSB's LOGCAP-Africa executes Base Life Support and sustainment services in support of Joint Forces across the continent.



U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan accompanied Gen. Townsend on the CSL Accra site visit. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

