Ohio Army National Guard’s 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts a transfer of authority with the South Carolina Army National Guard's 678th ADA in a ceremony within COVID-19 guidelines. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Terrance D. Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 05:53
|Photo ID:
|6530655
|VIRIN:
|210219-A-CF357-021
|Resolution:
|6690x4460
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 678th, 174th ADA Brigade TOA [Image 25 of 25], by SFC Terrance Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
