    KFOR aircraft lands after night op

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Delaware Army National Guard Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, land a UH-60 Blackhawk after night training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, with Mount Ljuboten in the background. The 3-238th GSAB is supporting the aviation task force for Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and conducts regular flights to maintain proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6530607
    VIRIN: 210222-A-KS612-184
    Resolution: 6000x3617
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR aircraft lands after night op, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Delaware National Guard
    Army Aviation
    Training Flight
    Night Photography
    3-238th GSAB

