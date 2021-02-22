KFOR aircraft lands after night op

Delaware Army National Guard Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, land a UH-60 Blackhawk after night training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, with Mount Ljuboten in the background. The 3-238th GSAB is supporting the aviation task force for Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and conducts regular flights to maintain proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

