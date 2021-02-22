Delaware Army National Guard Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, land a UH-60 Blackhawk after night training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, with Mount Ljuboten in the background. The 3-238th GSAB is supporting the aviation task force for Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and conducts regular flights to maintain proficiency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 04:41
|Photo ID:
|6530607
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-KS612-184
|Resolution:
|6000x3617
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, KFOR aircraft lands after night op, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT