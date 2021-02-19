Sgt. 1st Class John Jestis relinquish the responsibility as the Detachment Sergeant

Sgt. 1st Class John Jestis relinquished the responsibility as the Detachment Sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of 549th Hospital Center to Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Cates on Feb. 19, 2021.
