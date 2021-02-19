Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. 1st Class John Jestis relinquish the responsibility as the Detachment Sergeant [Image 3 of 3]

    Sgt. 1st Class John Jestis relinquish the responsibility as the Detachment Sergeant

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Sgt. 1st Class John Jestis relinquished the responsibility as the Detachment Sergeant of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment of 549th Hospital Center to Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Cates on Feb. 19, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 01:20
    Photo ID: 6530544
    VIRIN: 210219-O-DX716-224
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class John Jestis relinquish the responsibility as the Detachment Sergeant [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Cates receiving the guidon from Col. Huy Luu
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony takes place for HHD, 549th HC
    Sgt. 1st Class John Jestis relinquish the responsibility as the Detachment Sergeant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT