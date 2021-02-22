Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center [Image 1 of 6]

    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Kenneth Wilsey 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    FEMA Acting Administrator Bob Fenton and FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator MaryAnn Tierney tour the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Medgar Evers College with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prior to a news event announcing the opening of the 3,000 vaccinations per day site. FEMA is working with state, local, tribal and territorial governments on the critical need to open vaccine centers that ensure vulnerable and under-served populations have access to vaccines. K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 15:29
    Photo ID: 6530105
    VIRIN: 210222-O-KW201-740
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth Wilsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center
    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center
    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center
    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center
    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center
    NY Opens First Community Vaccination Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    FEMA
    vaccine
    CVC
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT