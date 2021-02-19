Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Worth Distribution Center - 2021 Winter Storm Support [Image 5 of 5]

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Antawne Jackson 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Fort Worth, Texas – Bottled water stored within the Ft. Worth Distribution Center are being dispersed to various locations within Texas.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Fort Worth
    Winter Storm
    Texas
    Distribution Center

