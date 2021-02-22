1st Lt. Jessica Berube receives the Joint Service Achievement Medal from Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory Jr. of Southern European Task Force – Africa, for her actions while deploying Soldiers and Airmen from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Southern European Task Force - Africa’s North and West Africa Response Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 22, 2021.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Yountz)

