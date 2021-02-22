Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Service

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    1st Lt. Jessica Berube receives the Joint Service Achievement Medal from Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Gregory Jr. of Southern European Task Force – Africa, for her actions while deploying Soldiers and Airmen from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Southern European Task Force - Africa’s North and West Africa Response Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 22, 2021.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Yountz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6529238
    VIRIN: 210222-A-TO756-152
    Resolution: 5500x3667
    Size: 15.58 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Service [Image 4 of 4], by SGT John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heavy Drop Inspection
    Meeting Parachute Riggers
    Vehical Inspection
    Joint Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    NATO
    DOD
    Europe
    Interoperability
    Allies
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Partners
    U.S Army Europe
    Combat Ready
    Mission Readiness
    173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    173rd ABCT
    USAREUR
    173rd
    European Command
    Lethal
    Agile
    StrongEurope
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    Training Done Right

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT