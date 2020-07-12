U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz's Chief Daniel Scherer, Miesau, Germany Fire Battalion Chief, was named the Civilian Fire Officer of the Year for 2020 by IMCOM-E.
(Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 05:32
|Photo ID:
|6529104
|VIRIN:
|201207-A-VE918-747
|Resolution:
|1583x1616
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Officer-Scherer [Image 3 of 3], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG RP fire department sizzles with five awards
LEAVE A COMMENT