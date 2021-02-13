Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability [Image 7 of 7]

    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability

    DJIBOUTI

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vince Overby, a host analyst, with the 200 Cyber Protection team from Fort Gordon, Georgia, prepares for a cyber-defense and interoperability engagement at the Sheraton Hotel, Djibouti, Feb. 13, 2021. The purpose of the event was to equip partner nations to collaborate more efficiently and improve the ability to communicate securely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 04:12
    Photo ID: 6529053
    VIRIN: 210213-F-YK577-1001
    Resolution: 2203x2754
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability
    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability
    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability
    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability
    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability
    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability
    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT