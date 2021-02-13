US, France, Djibouti enhance cyber defense interoperability

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vince Overby, a host analyst, with the 200 Cyber Protection team from Fort Gordon, Georgia, prepares for a cyber-defense and interoperability engagement at the Sheraton Hotel, Djibouti, Feb. 13, 2021. The purpose of the event was to equip partner nations to collaborate more efficiently and improve the ability to communicate securely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

