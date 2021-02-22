Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SWESC Gives Tips To Sailors Taking First Class Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 2]

    SWESC Gives Tips To Sailors Taking First Class Advancement Exam

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 22, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Sailor encouraging their shipmates taking the upcomming 1st Class Petty Officer exam to get motivated and make a study plan February 22. The half hour meeting also gave tips on how to prepare for the edvancement exam. Subjects covered included Advancement Bibliographies (BIBs) developed to help guide Sailors in their studies for advancement exams, identifying a study style and sticking to it and studying with a group. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6528215
    VIRIN: 210222-N-BN978-5056
    Resolution: 3300x2200
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWESC Gives Tips To Sailors Taking First Class Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SWESC Gives Tips To Sailors Taking First Class Advancement Exam
    SWESC Gives Tips To Sailors Taking First Class Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Advancement Exam
    SWESC Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Engineering Command School Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT