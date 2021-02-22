SWESC Gives Tips To Sailors Taking First Class Advancement Exam

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 22, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Sailor encouraging their shipmates taking the upcomming 1st Class Petty Officer exam to get motivated and make a study plan February 22. The half hour meeting also gave tips on how to prepare for the edvancement exam. Subjects covered included Advancement Bibliographies (BIBs) developed to help guide Sailors in their studies for advancement exams, identifying a study style and sticking to it and studying with a group. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

