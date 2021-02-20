Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve medical event offers prescription for readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Reserve medical event offers prescription for readiness

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Spc. James Giancone of the Army Reserve’s 367th Military Police Company, right, has his blood pressure checked by Sgt. Amanda Reiter, a medic with the 99th Readiness Division’s Soldier Readiness Improvement Program, during an SRIP event Feb. 20 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. SRIP events offer unit commanders a one-stop shop for personnel and medical readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

    This work, Army Reserve medical event offers prescription for readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

