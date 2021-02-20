Spc. James Giancone of the Army Reserve’s 367th Military Police Company, right, has his blood pressure checked by Sgt. Amanda Reiter, a medic with the 99th Readiness Division’s Soldier Readiness Improvement Program, during an SRIP event Feb. 20 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. SRIP events offer unit commanders a one-stop shop for personnel and medical readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6528208
|VIRIN:
|210220-A-VX676-002
|Resolution:
|1000x644
|Size:
|425.78 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve medical event offers prescription for readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve medical event offers prescription for readiness
