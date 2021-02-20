Army Reserve medical event offers prescription for readiness

Spc. James Giancone of the Army Reserve’s 367th Military Police Company, right, has his blood pressure checked by Sgt. Amanda Reiter, a medic with the 99th Readiness Division’s Soldier Readiness Improvement Program, during an SRIP event Feb. 20 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. SRIP events offer unit commanders a one-stop shop for personnel and medical readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

