    BG Dent Visits with 81st SBCT Soldiers [Image 8 of 8]

    BG Dent Visits with 81st SBCT Soldiers

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Carnahan 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    BG Dent, Commander Washington National Guard, visits with Soldiers of the 81st SBCT as they train up for an up coming mission to Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 12:40
    Photo ID: 6528195
    VIRIN: 210221-Z-XL245-0010
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    This work, BG Dent Visits with 81st SBCT Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG David Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ukraine

