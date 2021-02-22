Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offering Soldiers, Airmen 10% Off Tax Preparation at H&R Block

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Offering Soldiers, Airmen 10% Off Tax Preparation at H&amp;R Block

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping make the filing season less taxing by working with H&R Block to provide tax preparation services to military members and their families at a 10% discount at select locations worldwide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 10:57
    Photo ID: 6528067
    VIRIN: 220221-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1200x628
    Size: 306.7 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offering Soldiers, Airmen 10% Off Tax Preparation at H&R Block, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT