Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offering Soldiers, Airmen 10% Off Tax Preparation at H&R Block

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping make the filing season less taxing by working with H&R Block to provide tax preparation services to military members and their families at a 10% discount at select locations worldwide.

