WSC Operations

210217-N-PS962-1056 BAHRAIN (Feb. 17, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Thomas Gunderson installs tail paddles during maintenance on a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), while the ship is in Manama, Bahrain, for a scheduled port visit in support of maintenance and logistics, Feb. 17. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

