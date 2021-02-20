Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thompson spotlight

    Thompson spotlight

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thompson is one of several Airmen working with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, providing weather information that is crucial to conduct their aviation missions safely.

    Thompson originally joined the military to pay for school. He is currently enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and wants to fly someday. His favorite sport is hockey and he loved watching Tie Domi because he was a "small brawler" and loved his tenacity.

    Although he wears an Air Force uniform, he recently earned an Army Commendation Medal for his service to the 28th ECAB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 06:53
    Photo ID: 6527770
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-IK914-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thompson spotlight, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Weather

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Ohio National Guard

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    Wisconsin National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard

    28th CAB

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Indiana National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    West Virginia National Guard

    SWO

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Air Force

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    USAF

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Army Central

    4-4 ARB

    PAARNG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    Michigan National Guard

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    OHARNG

    ARCENT

    OKARNG

    New Jersey National Guard

    628

    NJARNG

    INARNG

    MIARNG

    WIARNG

    Operation Spartan Shield

    4-4

    Staff Weather Officer

    104th Aviation Regiment

    WVARNG

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    NEARNG

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Kuwait
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Staff Weather Officer
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT