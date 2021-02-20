Thompson spotlight

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thompson is one of several Airmen working with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, providing weather information that is crucial to conduct their aviation missions safely.



Thompson originally joined the military to pay for school. He is currently enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and wants to fly someday. His favorite sport is hockey and he loved watching Tie Domi because he was a "small brawler" and loved his tenacity.



Although he wears an Air Force uniform, he recently earned an Army Commendation Medal for his service to the 28th ECAB.

