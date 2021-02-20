Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training [Image 10 of 10]

    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training

    PICACHO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Arizona Army National Guard’s 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion and 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion Medical Evacuation Detachment 1 transport water from a nearby canal to drop on a mock fire line during a two-day firefighting exercise at Picacho Stagefield Heliport in Picacho, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2021. Approximately 50 AZARNG crews trained with “Bambi” helicopter buckets during a joint aerial firefighting exercise partnered with the Casa Grande, Avra Valley and Queen Valley Fire Departments, as well as the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “We try to treat this like a regular fire assignment. We do this exercise every year to train and certify them. We do this exercise every year so that we can bring them in for fires on federal and state land,” said Charles Turner an Aviation Manager with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6527071
    VIRIN: 210220-Z-AA430-010
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: PICACHO, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training
    AZARNG Aviation Partners with State, Federal Firefighters for Annual Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOLDIERS
    fire fighting
    Arizona
    Aviation
    NATIONAL GUARD
    azng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT