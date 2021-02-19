Mountain Legacy 21 - 10th Mountain Division Soldiers undergo specialized training in extreme winter environment

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division train on cold weather tactics with subject matter experts from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) as part of the annual Mountain Legacy event, Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., Feb. 18-20, 2021. Fostering an esprit de corps within the 10th Mountain Division, the Mountain Legacy program is designed to increase support in areas historically relevant to the division, it rotates yearly between Vermont and Colorado. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joshua Cohen)

