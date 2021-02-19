Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Legacy 21 - 10th Mountain Division Soldiers undergo specialized training in extreme winter environment [Image 3 of 4]

    Mountain Legacy 21 - 10th Mountain Division Soldiers undergo specialized training in extreme winter environment

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Maj. J. Scott Detweiler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division train on cold weather tactics with subject matter experts from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) as part of the annual Mountain Legacy event, Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt., Feb. 18-20, 2021. Fostering an esprit de corps within the 10th Mountain Division, the Mountain Legacy program is designed to increase support in areas historically relevant to the division, it rotates yearly between Vermont and Colorado. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joshua Cohen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Legacy 21 - 10th Mountain Division Soldiers undergo specialized training in extreme winter environment [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ J. Scott Detweiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

