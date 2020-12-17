Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Sergeant Major once served as a radio personality

    Army Reserve Sergeant Major once served as a radio personality

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Lynei Woodard (left), a Riverdale, Georgia native, poses for a photo when she was a radio personality. Woodard, who joined the service at 17 years old is now the Operations Sergeant Major for the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) Headquarters at Fort Benning, Georgia and preparing for retirement. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 13:01
    Photo ID: 6526549
    VIRIN: 201217-A-ZG886-514
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: RIVERDALE, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Sergeant Major once served as a radio personality, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    female soldier
    black history month
    Army Reserve
    Lynei Woodard
    radio personality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT