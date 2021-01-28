Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    7th Army NCOA instructs first missing persons battle drill in Europe [Image 1 of 2]

    7th Army NCOA instructs first missing persons battle drill in Europe

    CAMP NORMANDY, BY, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcel Sessoms, instructor at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, listens to Basic Leader Course students providing feedback during scenario-based questions at Camp Normandy, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on how to respond to a Soldier failing to report Jan. 28, 2021. In BLC, “the missing persons battle drill helps clearly define the steps and procedures of a first line leader toward finding missing Soldiers through accountability and responsibility,” said Sessoms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 07:53
    Photo ID: 6526381
    VIRIN: 210128-A-WF617-2657
    Resolution: 4406x2937
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: CAMP NORMANDY, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA instructs first missing persons battle drill in Europe [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Army NCOA instructs first missing persons battle drill in Europe
    7th Army NCOA instructs first missing persons battle drill in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    7th Army NCOA leads instruction on new missing persons battle drill

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    7th Army NCOA
    StrongEurope
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT