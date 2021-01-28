7th Army NCOA instructs first missing persons battle drill in Europe

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcel Sessoms, instructor at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, listens to Basic Leader Course students providing feedback during scenario-based questions at Camp Normandy, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on how to respond to a Soldier failing to report Jan. 28, 2021. In BLC, “the missing persons battle drill helps clearly define the steps and procedures of a first line leader toward finding missing Soldiers through accountability and responsibility,” said Sessoms.

Date Taken: 01.28.2021
Location: CAMP NORMANDY, BY, DE