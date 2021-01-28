U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcel Sessoms, instructor at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, listens to Basic Leader Course students providing feedback during scenario-based questions at Camp Normandy, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on how to respond to a Soldier failing to report Jan. 28, 2021. In BLC, “the missing persons battle drill helps clearly define the steps and procedures of a first line leader toward finding missing Soldiers through accountability and responsibility,” said Sessoms.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 07:53
|Photo ID:
|6526381
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-WF617-2657
|Resolution:
|4406x2937
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NORMANDY, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Army NCOA instructs first missing persons battle drill in Europe [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
7th Army NCOA leads instruction on new missing persons battle drill
LEAVE A COMMENT