Despite emotional toll, these Soldiers honor the fallen

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's mortuary affairs team train on search and recovery. Search and recovery is a tactical task that includes the search and recovery, tentative identification, care and evacuation of human remains within the unit's Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zach Mateja)

