    Despite emotional toll, these Soldiers honor the fallen

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's mortuary affairs team train on search and recovery. Search and recovery is a tactical task that includes the search and recovery, tentative identification, care and evacuation of human remains within the unit's Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zach Mateja)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 08:26
    Photo ID: 6526350
    VIRIN: 210220-Z-IK914-001
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Despite emotional toll, these Soldiers honor the fallen, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

