U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's mortuary affairs team train on search and recovery. Search and recovery is a tactical task that includes the search and recovery, tentative identification, care and evacuation of human remains within the unit's Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zach Mateja)
|11.06.2020
|02.20.2021 08:26
|6526350
|210220-Z-IK914-001
|3872x2592
|2.37 MB
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|3
|1
Despite emotional toll, these Soldiers honor the fallen
