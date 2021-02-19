PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Krit Choto, from Los Angeles, tightens a bolt on a coalescer in an engine room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Feb. 19, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 06:10 Photo ID: 6526337 VIRIN: 210219-N-SS350-1068 Resolution: 3557x4980 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.