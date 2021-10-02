Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Soldier vaccinates family in childhood church [Image 3 of 3]

    Michigan National Guard Soldier vaccinates family in childhood church

    MARSHALL, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Bronco, takes temperatures at the door during a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Marshall, Michigan, Feb. 10, 2021. She is part of the two teams requested by the Calhoun County Health Department to provide vaccines at the Marshall Crossroads Church. (U.S. Army National Guard story by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    This work, Michigan National Guard Soldier vaccinates family in childhood church [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Army
    Marshall
    Michigan National Guard
    Calhoun County
    Marshall Crossroads Church

