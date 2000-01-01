Army Desert Storm vet, Bradley driver, recalls service in ground operations for Gulf War

Army Spc. Arthur Saily II with the Army's Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Division of Fort Hood, Texas, peers out the hatch of an M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle on Feb. 23, 1991, near the Saudi Arabia/Iraq border. Saily was part of combat operations in the ground war for Operation Desert Storm. Saily is a Wakefield, Mich., native. (Courtesy photo)
