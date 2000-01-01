Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.23.1991

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Spc. Arthur Saily II with the Army's Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Division of Fort Hood, Texas, peers out the hatch of an M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle on Feb. 23, 1991, near the Saudi Arabia/Iraq border. Saily was part of combat operations in the ground war for Operation Desert Storm. Saily is a Wakefield, Mich., native. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.23.1991
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:37
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, SA
    This work, Army Desert Storm vet, Bradley driver, recalls service in ground operations for Gulf War [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Desert Shield
    Operation Desert Storm

