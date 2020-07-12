Soldiers attending the TC 8-800 MEDIC refresher Table VIII skill validation course at the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC). The last day soldiers go through a medical and trauma scenario that test their skills under simulated combat conditions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2020 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 16:13 Photo ID: 6525632 VIRIN: 201207-A-NG090-1160 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.26 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy [Image 40 of 40], by Russell Gamache, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.