    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy [Image 33 of 40]

    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Photo by Russell Gamache 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers attending the TC 8-800 MEDIC refresher Table VIII skill validation course at the Fort McCoy Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC). The last day soldiers go through a medical and trauma scenario that test their skills under simulated combat conditions.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 16:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy [Image 40 of 40], by Russell Gamache, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSTC
    Army Reserve
    medical training
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Total Force Training Center Fort McCoy

