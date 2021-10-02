Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Weasel Readiness: Comin' in hot

    Weasel Readiness: Comin' in hot

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tiffany Moser, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to marshal an F-16 Viper during hot pits at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. During hot pits, maintainers usher in aircraft that just completed a mission, conduct an inspection, and coordinate with the pilot while the fuels management flight, also known as petroleum, oils and lubricants, or POL, conducts refueling. Once refueled, the aircraft is relaunched to immediately conduct their next mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:45
    Photo ID: 6525466
    VIRIN: 210210-F-ET766-2082
    Resolution: 5450x3893
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Hometown: BOLIVAR, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasel Readiness: Comin' in hot, by TSgt Rebeccah Woodrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    LRS
    ACC
    POL
    Shaw
    79 FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT