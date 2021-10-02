Weasel Readiness: Comin' in hot

Senior Airman Tiffany Moser, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to marshal an F-16 Viper during hot pits at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. During hot pits, maintainers usher in aircraft that just completed a mission, conduct an inspection, and coordinate with the pilot while the fuels management flight, also known as petroleum, oils and lubricants, or POL, conducts refueling. Once refueled, the aircraft is relaunched to immediately conduct their next mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

