Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury [Image 2 of 4]

    F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    An F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), flies overhead during phase two of exercise Winter Fury at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2021. During Winter Fury, 3rd MAW will conduct long-range strikes, deploy and support infantry Marines, assist in the transport of artillery assets, and provide logistical support to Marines on the ground. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:35
    Photo ID: 6525426
    VIRIN: 210218-M-ES316-0002
    Resolution: 3793x3034
    Size: 546.96 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Juan Anaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury
    F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury
    F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury
    F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    VMFA-122
    MAG-13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT