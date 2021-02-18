An F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), flies overhead during phase two of exercise Winter Fury at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2021. During Winter Fury, 3rd MAW will conduct long-range strikes, deploy and support infantry Marines, assist in the transport of artillery assets, and provide logistical support to Marines on the ground. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Anaya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:35 Photo ID: 6525426 VIRIN: 210218-M-ES316-0002 Resolution: 3793x3034 Size: 546.96 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35B land during phase two of Winter Fury [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Juan Anaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.