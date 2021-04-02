KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2021) Aircraft assigned to the Navy Reserve's Tactical Support Wing (TSW) fly near Key West prior to a training exercise. The TSW aircraft were in Key West to support training for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 209 and Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 106. (Courtesy photo by Commander Peter Scheu/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:26 Photo ID: 6525424 VIRIN: 210204-N-RB420-0016 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 874.31 KB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Assigned to Tactical Support Wing Fly Near Key West [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.