KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2021) Aircraft assigned to the Navy Reserve's Tactical Support Wing (TSW) fly near Key West prior to a training exercise. The TSW aircraft were in Key West to support training for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 209 and Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 106. (Courtesy photo by Commander Peter Scheu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6525424
|VIRIN:
|210204-N-RB420-0016
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|874.31 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft Assigned to Tactical Support Wing Fly Near Key West [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
