    Aircraft Assigned to Tactical Support Wing Fly Near Key West [Image 8 of 8]

    Aircraft Assigned to Tactical Support Wing Fly Near Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2021) Aircraft assigned to the Navy Reserve's Tactical Support Wing (TSW) fly near Key West prior to a training exercise. The TSW aircraft were in Key West to support training for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 209 and Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 106. (Courtesy photo by Commander Peter Scheu/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6525424
    VIRIN: 210204-N-RB420-0016
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 874.31 KB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Assigned to Tactical Support Wing Fly Near Key West [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Aviation
    VFA
    VAQ
    CNAFR
    VFC

