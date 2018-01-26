Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen administers COVID-19 vaccine [Image 8 of 11]

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen administers COVID-19 vaccine

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.26.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Gutierrez, an aerospace medical technician, assigned to the 156th Medical Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, administers COVID-19 vaccine at the Federico Degetau Federal Building, Feb. 16, 2021. Airmen from the 156th Wing are supporting efforts to vaccinate residents of Puerto Rico in support of mass vaccination distribution sites. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2018
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:28
    Photo ID: 6525261
    VIRIN: 210217-Z-BT672-0008
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    This work, Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen administers COVID-19 vaccine [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victor Colon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen administers COVID-19 vaccine
    ANG
    PRNG
    National Guard
    Covid19

