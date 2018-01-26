Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen administers COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Gutierrez, an aerospace medical technician, assigned to the 156th Medical Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, administers COVID-19 vaccine at the Federico Degetau Federal Building, Feb. 16, 2021. Airmen from the 156th Wing are supporting efforts to vaccinate residents of Puerto Rico in support of mass vaccination distribution sites. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

