    Whiteman AFB recognized during UCM Military Appreciation basketball game

    WARRENSBURG, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Wilson, 509th Bomb Wing vice commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Hodges, 509th BW command chief, right, pose for a photo with the University of Central Missouri mascot during the UCM Military Appreciation basketball game, Feb. 13, 2021, in Warrensburg, Missouri. Whiteman AFB and UCM share a valuable community partnership that fosters a supportive relationship between the base and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

    509th BW

