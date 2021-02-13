U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Wilson, 509th Bomb Wing vice commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Hodges, 509th BW command chief, right, pose for a photo with the University of Central Missouri mascot during the UCM Military Appreciation basketball game, Feb. 13, 2021, in Warrensburg, Missouri. Whiteman AFB and UCM share a valuable community partnership that fosters a supportive relationship between the base and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 11:30
|Photo ID:
|6525107
|VIRIN:
|210213-F-LX214-1070
|Resolution:
|7407x4938
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|WARRENSBURG, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Whiteman AFB recognized during UCM Military Appreciation basketball game [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
