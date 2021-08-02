Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th FSS continues to offer civilian education classes through the pandemic [Image 2 of 4]

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Instructor Jason Bertoldie, 75th Force Support Squadron, watches over students while they practice compressions and rescue breaths in the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, class Feb. 8, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The CPR class is one of the several classes still being offered during the pandemic with modifications from 75th FSS's Education and Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6525011
    VIRIN: 210208-F-EF974-1016
    Resolution: 5783x3848
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    This work, 75th FSS continues to offer civilian education classes through the pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    Force Development
    CPR class
    Education and Training
    Covid-19
    75th FSS

