Instructor Jason Bertoldie, 75th Force Support Squadron, watches over students while they practice compressions and rescue breaths in the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, class Feb. 8, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The CPR class is one of the several classes still being offered during the pandemic with modifications from 75th FSS's Education and Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6525011
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-EF974-1016
|Resolution:
|5783x3848
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th FSS continues to offer civilian education classes through the pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
