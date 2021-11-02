WHINSEC Instructor and former Colombian Army Senior Enlisted Advisor, CSM(RET) Argemiro Posso, briefs members of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (1SFAB) on criminal activity challenges affecting U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Area of Operations (AO). As part of the partnership between WHINSEC and 1SFAB, Institute's Partner Nation Instructors interact with 1SFAB teams in order prepare them for future engagements in the AO.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 10:17 Photo ID: 6525009 VIRIN: 210211-D-LM057-200 Resolution: 1078x685 Size: 276.98 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Knowledge is Power, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.