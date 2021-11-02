Knowledge is Power

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    WHINSEC Instructor and former Colombian Army Senior Enlisted Advisor, CSM(RET) Argemiro Posso, briefs members of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (1SFAB) on criminal activity challenges affecting U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Area of Operations (AO). As part of the partnership between WHINSEC and 1SFAB, Institute's Partner Nation Instructors interact with 1SFAB teams in order prepare them for future engagements in the AO.

