SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Victoria Webb, from Pinetops, N.C., unscrews a bolt from an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 13, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 21:52 Photo ID: 6524589 VIRIN: 210213-N-FK754-1030 Resolution: 3255x4890 Size: 885.96 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN EDUARDO A TORRES, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.