SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 19, 2021) Dr. Thomas Wall poses for a portrait in the emergency control center at Konetzni Hall after receiving the Civilian Service Achievement Medal. Wall was recognized by Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet as the Senior Field Civilian of the Year. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 21:14 Photo ID: 6524545 VIRIN: 210219-N-VR594-1013 Resolution: 4890x3255 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Hometown: SAUGUS, MA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Emergency Planner Awarded Civilian of the Year, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.