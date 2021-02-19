Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Emergency Planner Awarded Civilian of the Year

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 19, 2021) Dr. Thomas Wall poses for a portrait in the emergency control center at Konetzni Hall after receiving the Civilian Service Achievement Medal. Wall was recognized by Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet as the Senior Field Civilian of the Year. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    Guam
    COMSUBPAC
    Team 15
    CSS-15

