Guam Emergency Planner Awarded Civilian of the Year

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 19, 2021) – Dr. Thomas Wall, a member of the Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 team, was recognized as the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Senior Field Civilian of the Year in an awards ceremony held at Konetzni Hall, Feb 19.



Wall, the Deputy Director of Emergency Planning for training at CSS-15, led the development, coordination, and execution of a highly successful training and exercise program that incorporated COVID-19 precautions into a diverse response organization involving more than 400 personnel both in and outside of Guam.



“This award is a direct reflection of the work that our emergency planning team puts in daily,” said Wall, a native of Saugus, Massachusetts. “I’m honored to be part of a successful program that continues to trains Sailors and civilians at the tip of the spear.”



Wall, a recognized expert in emergency planning, served as a key member of a corporate working group involving several shipyards, Naval Nuclear Laboratory, and Naval Reactors headquarters. His work ensured strengthened relationships between the U.S. Navy and Government of Guam.



“Tom has been an integral part of the planning and response team here for six years,” said Capt. Bret Grabbe, commodore of Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “His efforts have positively contributed to our emergency preparedness and have ensured our readiness across a full range of real world events.



Wall received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal.



CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Piti, Guam, and consists of four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



