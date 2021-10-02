Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen restore Navy Blue Angel [Image 4 of 4]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Bell, 735th Air Mobility Squadron communications navigation specialist, tightens a screw onto a U.S. Navy Blue Angel F/A-18 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2021. The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s mission is to steward America’s first aviation battlefield of World War II – sharing the artifacts, personal stories, the impact and response to the attack on December 7, 1941, and the Pacific region battles that followed.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

