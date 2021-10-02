U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Bell, 735th Air Mobility Squadron communications navigation specialist, tightens a screw onto a U.S. Navy Blue Angel F/A-18 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2021. The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s mission is to steward America’s first aviation battlefield of World War II – sharing the artifacts, personal stories, the impact and response to the attack on December 7, 1941, and the Pacific region battles that followed.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 21:11 Photo ID: 6524543 VIRIN: 210209-F-RE693-0304 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.32 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen restore Navy Blue Angel [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.