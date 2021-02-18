MDSU 2 Hosts Ice Dive Training

210218-N-AP176-1047 LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - (Feb. 18, 2021) Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 prepare to enter the water during ice dive training at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. The training hosted by MDSU 2, is in its third iteration and has become more relevant, showcasing how Navy divers are assisting in building a more capable arctic naval force. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

