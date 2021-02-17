Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fly Navy 2 Construction [Image 3 of 4]

    Fly Navy 2 Construction

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Trice Denny 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    210217-N-QE668-0060 KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Mike Duffy and Construction Manager Lt. j.g. Jeff Moore, both of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, and Naval Air Station Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Sohaney discuss a new Navy Gateway Inns & Suites facility at NAS Key West’s Trumbo Point. The project, dubbed “Fly Navy 2,” is a $57 million-replacement for three Key West NGIS facilities that were damaged during 2017’s Hurricane Irma. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Trice Denny)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6524150
    VIRIN: 210217-N-QE668-060
    Resolution: 3019x2161
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly Navy 2 Construction [Image 4 of 4], by Trice Denny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fly Navy 2 Construction
    Fly Navy 2 Construction
    Fly Navy 2 Construction
    Fly Navy 2 Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Sailors
    NAS Key West
    Naval Air Station Key West
    NASKW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT