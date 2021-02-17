Fly Navy 2 Construction

210217-N-QE668-0060 KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2021) Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Mike Duffy and Construction Manager Lt. j.g. Jeff Moore, both of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, and Naval Air Station Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Sohaney discuss a new Navy Gateway Inns & Suites facility at NAS Key West’s Trumbo Point. The project, dubbed “Fly Navy 2,” is a $57 million-replacement for three Key West NGIS facilities that were damaged during 2017’s Hurricane Irma. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Trice Denny)

