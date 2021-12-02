SOCEUR Date Night Bags – Creative Resiliency

U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) Chaplain Col. Dan Rice hands out “Date Night” bags to SOCEUR personnel. The SOCEUR Religious Affairs NCO, SSG Bryan Sandino, came up with this creative idea to provide couples with a way of increasing their resiliency during COVID-19 restrictions. Date Night in a Bag provided the Service Members, Civilians and Contractors in SOCEUR tools for strengthening their relationships. The bags consist of “movie snacks” (popcorn, candy and hot cocoa packets) a commemorative mug and a “Growing through Adversity” video link to watch. “Growing through Adversity” is a U.S. Army Chaplain Corps video designed to strengthen relationships and encourage meaningful conversations. The giveaways were made possible by chapel donations collected during weekly worship. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

