    Ash Wednesday Mass [Image 3 of 3]

    Ash Wednesday Mass

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Joselito Tiongson sprinkles ashes on a Sailor during Ash Wednesday Mass in the Capodichino chapel, Feb. 17, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enable U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6523567
    VIRIN: 210217-N-QE928-1055
    Resolution: 6533x3698
    Size: 953.81 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

