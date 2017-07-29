Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Security Deptartment Conducts Explosive Detection Evolution [Image 4 of 4]

    NSA Naples Security Deptartment Conducts Explosive Detection Evolution

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class James Lingenfelter, assigned to Naval Support Activity Naples security department, and Military Working Dog Viki, participate in an explosive detection evolution, Feb. 11, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    This work, NSA Naples Security Deptartment Conducts Explosive Detection Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

