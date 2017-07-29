Master-at-Arms 3rd Class James Lingenfelter, assigned to Naval Support Activity Naples security department, and Military Working Dog Viki, participate in an explosive detection evolution, Feb. 11, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2017 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6523564 VIRIN: 210211-N-HP061-1155 Resolution: 2791x3908 Size: 981.23 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Security Deptartment Conducts Explosive Detection Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.