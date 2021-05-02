310th ESC Soldiers use biometrics to vet truck drivers sustaining Syrian ops

A truck driver undergoes an iris scan at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2021 conducted by Chief Warrant Officer Lente, the officer in charge of the Syrian Logistics Cell military intelligence team or S-2. All drivers partake in the iris scan in addition to a fingerprint scan and a review of their record. (U.S. Army photo Capt. Elizabeth A. Rogers)

