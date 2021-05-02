Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th ESC Soldiers use biometrics to vet truck drivers sustaining Syrian ops

    310th ESC Soldiers use biometrics to vet truck drivers sustaining Syrian ops

    IRAQ

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Capt. Elizabeth Rogers 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    A truck driver undergoes an iris scan at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 5, 2021 conducted by Chief Warrant Officer Lente, the officer in charge of the Syrian Logistics Cell military intelligence team or S-2. All drivers partake in the iris scan in addition to a fingerprint scan and a review of their record. (U.S. Army photo Capt. Elizabeth A. Rogers)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 02:31
    This work, 310th ESC Soldiers use biometrics to vet truck drivers sustaining Syrian ops [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Elizabeth Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    logistics
    1TSC
    310th ESC
    SLC
    Erbil Air Base

