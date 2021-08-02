U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Darlene Lindler, site lead, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Djibouti, Africa, receives and signs for the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier Feb. 8, 2021. (Submitted photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 15:29
|Photo ID:
|6523013
|VIRIN:
|210208-D-VQ057-481
|Resolution:
|375x500
|Size:
|45.37 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Team Ensures U.S. Troops in Africa Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT