    315th Airlift Wing prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bobby Pilch 

    315th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Melanie E. Frederick, 315th Aerospace Medicine Squadron superintendent, conducts an informational brief on COVID-19 vaccination plans with wing leadership assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, February 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6522889
    VIRIN: 210216-F-RE555-0003
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 315th Airlift Wing prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations, by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Charleston

    Charleston Air Force Base

    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID19Vaccine
    MHSVaccine
    GetVaccinated
    315thAirliftWing

