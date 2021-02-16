Senior Master Sgt. Melanie E. Frederick, 315th Aerospace Medicine Squadron superintendent, conducts an informational brief on COVID-19 vaccination plans with wing leadership assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, February 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6522889
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-RE555-0003
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, 315th Airlift Wing prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations, by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
315th Airlift Wing prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations
