315th Airlift Wing prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

Leadership and medical personnel assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing here conducted an information and awareness brief Tuesday morning in preparation for disbursement of a limited number of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses scheduled for the upcoming March unit training assembly.



One of the key takeaways was for leadership at all levels to provide Airmen with

timely, relevant, and factual information so they can make the best knowledgeable decision regarding taking the vaccine.



“Be informed and search out your own information,” said Col. John B. Gurrieri, 315th Operations Group commander, who recently received the vaccine. “Don’t listen to rumors. If concerned, do your fact finding and rely on the medical personnel, they have a wealth of information.”



Chief Master Sgt. John-Paul Burke, 315 AW command chief, encourages Airmen to get educated on the subject from authoritative sources. “Do not rely on your friend who saw a tweet of a meme that someone posted. Take the time to read the actual information provided by our medical personnel. Ask questions and talk to those around you about it. Lastly, make the best decision for you. Don’t make the decision to get vaccinated or not for your friends, the mission, or other forms of pressure. Do what you think is best for you.”



For some, choosing to get the vaccine was a family decision.



“My reason for getting vaccinated was to protect myself and those that I love, said Senior Master Sgt. Traci Johnson, 317th Airlift Squadron first sergeant. “Each person should weigh all their options and the pros and cons that are important to them.”



“We looked at all of the available information, discussed all of the options and came to the decision together,” said Burke. “At the end of the day, my reason made the best sense for my family and me.”



The March vaccination event will be the first, of two shots Airmen will receive should they choose to receive the vaccine. Currently, vaccinations are voluntary and are being distributed in phases to ensure priority is given to personnel who are at the highest risk of exposure – healthcare, emergency services, public safety and command staff.



“Our focus is safety for our Airmen and their family over the long term,” said Col. Adam B. Willis, 315 AW commander. “I want Airmen to make sound decisions for their health and the health of their loved ones based on accurate information from our trained medical professionals and reliable, factual sources.”



To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccination efforts, safety and FAQ’s, visit Tricare’s COVID Vaccine page and the CDC’s COVID page.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 13:52 Story ID: 389222 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 315th Airlift Wing prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations, by MSgt Bobby Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.