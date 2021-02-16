Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assisted 4 people after boat collision near Key west [Image 1 of 2]

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Station Key West crew transfers injured man to Key West Fire Department crew, Feb. 16, 2021, Station Key West, Florida. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report of a vessel collision between a 32-foot vessel and a 10-foot dinghy at approximately 10 a.m. from a good Samaritan near Garrison Bight. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assisted 4 people after boat collision near Key west [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

