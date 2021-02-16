Coast Guard assisted 4 people after boat collision near Key west

Coast Guard Station Key West crew transfers injured man to Key West Fire Department crew, Feb. 16, 2021, Station Key West, Florida. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report of a vessel collision between a 32-foot vessel and a 10-foot dinghy at approximately 10 a.m. from a good Samaritan near Garrison Bight. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
