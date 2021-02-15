MDG and Fire training on ASAB

Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group and Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department are conducting a training exercise that includes a simulated multi-vehicle accident at Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2021. The purpose of this exercise is to help build a strong, working relationship between the two agencies, and gain more of an understanding of each of their roles with responding to emergency medical service calls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

