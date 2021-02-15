Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MDG and Fire training on ASAB [Image 2 of 3]

    MDG and Fire training on ASAB

    KUWAIT

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group and Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department are conducting a training exercise that includes a simulated multi-vehicle accident at Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 15, 2021. The purpose of this exercise is to help build a strong, working relationship between the two agencies, and gain more of an understanding of each of their roles with responding to emergency medical service calls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 04:53
    Photo ID: 6522391
    VIRIN: 210215-F-PV484-1130
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDG and Fire training on ASAB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDG and Fire training on ASAB
    MDG and Fire training on ASAB
    MDG and Fire training on ASAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    training
    EMS call training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT