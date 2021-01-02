Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Provides Support at U.S. Capitol [Image 4 of 5]

    Michigan National Guard Provides Support at U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 46th Military Police Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard execute training in Washington, D.C., Feb. 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    46th MP
    177th MP
    Capitol Response

