Michigan National Guard Provides Support at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Soldiers with the 46th Military Police Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard execute training in Washington, D.C., Feb. 1, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

