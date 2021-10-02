Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEC challenge coin

    TEC challenge coin

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    A working sketch of the Air National Guard training and education center's new organizational challenge coin. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration/Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2021 15:22
    Photo ID: 6521884
    VIRIN: 210211-Z-F3887-001
    Resolution: 1499x2100
    Size: 875.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TEC challenge coin [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TEC designs new challenge coin in leader development, future missions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    morale
    coin
    TEC
    USAF

